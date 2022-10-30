FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat Tragedy: PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM, inquires about Morbi bridge mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and inquired about the Morbi cable bridge mishap in the state.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he also has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored. He assured that the Centre will extend all possible help to those affected. The Prime Minister has also sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operation.

At least 70 people died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees from Prime Minister National Relief Fund ( PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

“I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Morbi. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured,” CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

RESCUE OPERATIONS UNDERWAY
Several people fell in the river after the bridge collapsed on Sunday. Rescue operations are presently underway. The administration, with the help of locals, are engaged in rescuing people who fell in the river after the bridge collapse.

