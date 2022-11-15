FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat: Scrutiny of nomination papers for first phase of assembly elections has been completed

In Gujarat, scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase of Assembly elections was completed today.

In this phase, the names can be withdrawn till Thursday. Our correspondent reports out of the total 182 seats in the state, 89 will go to polls in the first phase on 1st December.

As the date for the first phase of polling in Gujarat approaches, the programs of star campaigners are being decided by all political parties to woo the voters.

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi will soon hold several road shows in the state. Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be present on the occasion of nomination of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tomorrow. Shri Patel is contesting from Ghatlodiya assembly seat.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Gujarat on 22 November. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are already campaigning in favour of party candidates.

At the same time, through the Agresar Gujarat campaign, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Parshottam Rupala and BJP’s state deputy in-charge Sudhir Gupta approached voters today in different assembly constituencies.

