07 Apr 2020 03:25:14
Gujarat, MP, Karnataka report fresh Coronavirus cases

Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Gujarat, 19 fresh cases were reported today taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 165. State Health Department said 13 cases were reported today from Ahmedabad while 3 cases from Patan and one each from Bhavnagar, Aanand, and Sabarkantha. Principal Secretary of Health Department Dr Jayanti Ravi said that 126 patients of Covid 19 are stable while 4 are on the ventilator.

The state reported 12 deaths so far due to Covid 19 while 23 people have been discharged after full recovery. The number of cases in Ahmedabad climbed up to 77 today.

Following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has started proactive testing and mobile surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus in the cluster quarantined areas.

In Madhya Pradesh, the number of affected people has increased to 74 after 12 new corona infected reported in the capital Bhopal today. The number of patients in the state has exceeded two hundred and fifty.
AIR correspondent reports, Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Kumar Dehria said that 5 of these people are health department employees and seven patients are police and their family members. In Bhopal, two infected patients have gone home after treatment and one person has died so far. On the other hand, two police personnel were injured when police team was attacked by some miscredents in Islampura area of Bhopal yesterday. Police have registered a case against about a dozen people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly condemned the attack and said that the attack on the police force will not be tolerated. Meanwhile, more than one hundred vehicles have been seized in Satna district for violating lockdown and an FIR has been registered against 50 people. In an interesting event, the father of a newborn born during the complete lockdown in Sheopur district has named him as Lockdown.

With 12 new COVID 19 positive cases, Karnataka tally has now increased to 163 cases, including four deaths and 20 discharges. Bengaluru Urban district has reported 59 positives, Mysuru 35, Dakshin Kannada 12, Bidar 10 and Uttara Kannada 8 among others. Department of Health Research has notified 10 dedicated laboratories supported by ICMR for testing COVID -19. Medical Education minister Dr.K Sudhakar has said that it will now be possible to increase number of tests in the state.

AIR Correspondent reports, in Bengaluru alone over 14,900 persons are quarantined. Based on public complaints, the Home Quarantine Enforcement squad has shifted 386 persons from home to institutional quarantine. Department of AYUSH in the state has issued a public advisory that there are no proven remedies for COVID 19 disease in AYUSH system and people should not be misled by such claims made in social media. It has added that www.ayush.gov.in website could be referred to for knowing AYUSH methods to improve respiratory health and immunity.

