Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils logo, website and social media handles of Urban-20 conference

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the logo, website and social media handles of the Urban-20 conference in Gandhinagar today. The UNESCO heritage city Ahmedabad will host the Urban 20 cycles as part of G 20 meetings between February to July.

Addressing the event virtually, Union Minister for Urban Development and Urban Housing Hardeep Singh Puri said U 20 is a part of city diplomacy as cities are the powerhouse that drive global economic growth.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the U 20 cycles will begin after the U 20 Sherpa Meeting on February 9-10 and will culminate by Mayors Meet in July.