FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2022 12:48:31      انڈین آواز

Gujarat bridge collapse: Accused terms it an ‘act of God’, seek relief from court

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

One of the nine persons arrested in connection with collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi town, sought relief from a local court claiming the tragedy which has claimed 135 lives was an “act of God”, the prosecution said on Wednesday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan had on Tuesday remanded four of the arrested accused — two managers of the Oreva group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the ill-fated bridge — in police custody till Saturday (November 5). The other five accused were remanded in judicial custody and sent to jail.

The British-era carriageway, built on the river Machchhu, had collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 135 people, including women and children.

In their defence during arguments on remand application on Tuesday, one of the Oreva managers had sought relief on the ground that he was just doing the job given to him by the company and the tragedy was merely an “act of God”, public prosecutor HS Panchal told reporters here.

He also informed that the police have added Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 336 and 337 in the FIR (first information report) related to the case following a preliminary probe.

Both the sections deal with punishment related to rash or negligent acts which would endanger human life or the personal safety of others.

Meanwhile, Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala on Wednesday appeared before Investigative Officer PS Zala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, and submitted some crucial documents related to the contract given to Oreva for the bridge’s renovation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at Oval in Adelaide

AMN In the T20 World Cup Cricket, India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in both teams' fourth Group 2 match a ...

Avani Prashanth to lead six-member Indian challenge at  Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship

Pattaya, (Thailand), 2 November :  Promising teenager Avani Prashanth, will spearhead six-member Ind ...

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at Oval in Adelaide

AMN In the T20 World Cup Cricket, India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in both teams' fourth Group 2 match a ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart