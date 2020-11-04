‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2020 08:12:14      انڈین آواز

Gujarat: 9 killed in Ahmedabad godown fire, PM expresses anguish

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A major fire broke out at a clothes godown in Ahmedabad’s Ganeshnagar locality today morning killing 9 people. According to the fire officials, the blaze was so intense that workers inside the godown could not even run out to safety. More than 10 people were said to be inside the building when the fire started.

Several fire tenders and police teams rushed to the spot upon the information. The operation to douse the flames was still continuing till the reports last filtered in. Officials were not sure if someone was still trapped inside the godown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Ahmedabad. At least nine people were killed when a massive fire engulfed a godown.

PM Modi, in his tweet, offered condolences to the families of those affected and said that the local authorities have been directed to provide all necessary help.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief over the tragedy. “Deeply saddened by the news of Ahmedabad fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti,” Rupani tweeted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on their greatest career triumphs

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sakshi Malik and Bhaichung Bhutia represent two totally different sports. Wre ...

It is Amazing to face Mumbai Indians again; Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer feels that attitude and intensity has he ...

خبرنامہ

آسٹریا میں ’دہشت گردانہ‘ حملہ، کم از کم پانچ افراد ہلاک، 15 زخمی

یورپی ملک آسٹریا کے دارالحکومت ویانا میں ہونے والے ’دہشت گر ...

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات میں ووٹنگ، نتائج چند روز تک

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات کے سلسلے میں ووٹنگ کا باقاعدہ آغاز ہو ...

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!