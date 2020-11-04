Gujarat: 9 killed in Ahmedabad godown fire, PM expresses anguish

AMN / WEB DESK



A major fire broke out at a clothes godown in Ahmedabad’s Ganeshnagar locality today morning killing 9 people. According to the fire officials, the blaze was so intense that workers inside the godown could not even run out to safety. More than 10 people were said to be inside the building when the fire started.

Several fire tenders and police teams rushed to the spot upon the information. The operation to douse the flames was still continuing till the reports last filtered in. Officials were not sure if someone was still trapped inside the godown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Ahmedabad. At least nine people were killed when a massive fire engulfed a godown.

PM Modi, in his tweet, offered condolences to the families of those affected and said that the local authorities have been directed to provide all necessary help.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief over the tragedy. “Deeply saddened by the news of Ahmedabad fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti,” Rupani tweeted.