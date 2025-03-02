GST collections jump 9.1% in Feb to ₹1.84 lakh crore

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax, GST, collections jumped 9.1 per cent in February to 1.84 lakh crore rupees in comparison to the same month last year. February marks the 12th consecutive month of over 1.7 lakh crore rupees of collections. As per the data, mop up from Central GST stood at 35,204 crore rupees, State GST at 43,704 crore rupees, Integrated GST at 90,870 crore rupees and compensation cess of 13,868 crore rupees. Total refunds issued during February were 20,889 crore rupees. Net GST collections, after discounting the refunds, for February rose 8.1 per cent to about 1.63 lakh crore rupees.

Gross GST revenue includes a 10.2 per cent jump in domestic revenues at 1.42 lakh crore rupees and a 5.4 per cent rise in revenues from imports to 41,702 crore rupees during February. Gross GST revenues in February 2024 were 1.68 lakh crore.

GST collection in January this year was 1.96 lakh crore rupees with a yearly jump of 12.3 per cent.