Centre Urges States to Maximise Wheat & Paddy Procurement for Upcoming Seasons

The Centre has urged the states and Union Territories to adopt a proactive approach to maximise the procurement of wheat and paddy during the ensuing marketing season. This was discussed during a meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution with the Food Secretaries of several states and union territories.

Various factors impacting procurement, such as weather forecasts, production estimates, and the readiness of states for procurement operations, were reviewed during the meeting. After deliberations, the estimates for wheat procurement during the ensuing Rabi Marketing Season 2025-26 have been fixed at 310 lakh metric tonnes. Similarly, the estimates for paddy procurement during the Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25 have been fixed at 70 lakh metric tonnes.