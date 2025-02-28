Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Retains Fastest-Growing Economy Tag with 6.2% GDP Growth in Q3 FY25

Mar 1, 2025
India Retains Fastest-Growing Economy Tag with 6.2% GDP Growth in Q3 FY25

AMN

India retained the fastest-growing major economy tag as the country’s GDP grew by 6.2 percent in the third quarter of FY25, up from the revised rate of 5.6 percent in the previous quarter. India recorded a GDP growth of 8.6 percent in the third quarter of the last fiscal year. The increase in the third-quarter GDP number was supported by higher rural consumption following a good monsoon and increased government spending.

As per the First Revised Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), real GDP is estimated to grow by 6.5 percent in FY 2024-25, and nominal GDP is expected to witness a growth rate of 9.9 percent in the fiscal year. MoSPI data also highlighted that India’s real GDP grew by 9.2 percent in the financial year 2023-24, the highest annual growth in 12 years, excluding the post-pandemic rebound in FY22. This growth was attributed to double-digit growth in the ‘Manufacturing’ sector (12.3 percent), the ‘Construction’ sector (10.4 percent), and the ‘Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services’ sector (10.3 percent).

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Centre Urges States to Maximise Wheat & Paddy Procurement for Upcoming Seasons

Mar 1, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex-Nifty Suffer Significant Losses as Markets Face Sharp Correction

Feb 28, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India, EU set deadline to finalize negotiations for the FTA by end of this year

Feb 28, 2025

You missed

SCIENCE / TECH

India-EU interactions in space have long history & growing stronger: Jitendra Singh

1 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Centre Urges States to Maximise Wheat & Paddy Procurement for Upcoming Seasons

1 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh revises textbooks: Mujib’s legacy trimmed, India’s role in 1971 war curtailed

1 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Retains Fastest-Growing Economy Tag with 6.2% GDP Growth in Q3 FY25

1 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!