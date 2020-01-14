FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2020 08:51:59      انڈین آواز
Ad

GSAT-30 satellite to be launched from French Guiana on 17 January

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

GSAT-30, a communication satellite of India, is scheduled for launch onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) from French Guiana on January 17, 2020, at 0235 hrs IST.

Weighing 3357 kg, GSAT-30 is to serve as replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage.

GSAT-30 will be extensively used for supporting VSAT networks, Television uplinking and Teleport services, Digital Services News Gathering(DSNG), DTH-Television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

The communication payload of GSAT-30 is specifically designed and optimised to maximise the number of transponders on the spacecraft bus.

The satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band.It also provides extended coverage in C-band which helps Television broadcasters to beam their programs over India, Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

The mission life is more than 15 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

14,000 runners, raising Rs 33 cores pre-race day for charity at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB /Mumbai The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) has brought people together in more ways than one and when it ...

Rani Rampaul to lead 20-member Indian Women’s Team for New Zealand Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Striker Rani Rampaul has been retained captain of the a 20-member Indian Wom ...

Thrilling start to hockey competitions in Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati Hockey matches of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 got off to a rollick ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!