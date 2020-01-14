GSAT-30 satellite to be launched from French Guiana on 17 January

WEB DESK

GSAT-30, a communication satellite of India, is scheduled for launch onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) from French Guiana on January 17, 2020, at 0235 hrs IST.

Weighing 3357 kg, GSAT-30 is to serve as replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage.

GSAT-30 will be extensively used for supporting VSAT networks, Television uplinking and Teleport services, Digital Services News Gathering(DSNG), DTH-Television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

The communication payload of GSAT-30 is specifically designed and optimised to maximise the number of transponders on the spacecraft bus.

The satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band.It also provides extended coverage in C-band which helps Television broadcasters to beam their programs over India, Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

The mission life is more than 15 years.