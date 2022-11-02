Greece: Dozens Missing After Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes

WEB DESK

Dozens of migrants are missing as a boat they were traveling on from Turkey capsized in rough weather overnight between the islands of Evia and Andros in Greece.

Greek authorities have launched a major search and rescue operation to save them. The coast guard said Tuesday that nine people, all men, had been found on an uninhabited rocky islet in the Kafirea Straits between the two islands, which lie east of the Greek capital. The survivors, who were picked up by a coast guard patrol boat, told authorities there had been a total of about 68 people on board the sailing boat when it sank, and that they had initially set sail from Izmir on the Turkish coast.

Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union through Greece each year. Most make the short but often perilous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in inflatable dinghies. Others opt to attempt to circumvent Greece in overcrowded sailboats and yachts heading straight to Italy.