GRAP-4 revoked in Delhi in view of improved air quality

AMN/ WEB DESK

In view of the improvement in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management has revoked stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region with immediate effect. The decision has been taken by the Sub-Committee on GRAP after reviewing the situation in its meeting held today.

The Committee said that AQI of Delhi is continuously improving and has been recorded as 302 today, which is about 98 AQI points below the benchmark as directed by the Supreme Court for invoking Stage IV. It added, however, all actions under Stages III, II and I of the revised GRAP will remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further.