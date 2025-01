AMN/ WEB DESK

BJP will contest for 68 seats only, out of 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly. BJP has left the remaining two seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents – Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). BJP’s National Secretary Arun Singh informed the media about it today. He said that the candidates of Janata Dal (United) will contest from Burari assembly seat and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest from Deoli seat.