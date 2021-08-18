Grand reception of five Olympians of Manipur to be held on August 21: State CM

AMN

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that the State Government had been putting in best possible efforts to develop infrastructures in the field of games and sports despite its less resource.

While attending the reception ceremony of Judo Olympian Likmabam Sushila Chanu Imphal East today, Shri Biren informed that the Government had come up with a policy program to give priority to those disciplines in which the players from the State could succeed and excel at the international level. He also informed that a grand reception of all five Olympians of the State who participated in Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be held on 21st of this month wherein cash rewards and job appointment orders would be handed over to them honoring their achievements.

Stating that societies with people of good character, manners and mutual respect are must for taking the State to its path of progress, he said that it is through the youth’s participation in games and sports that they can be imbibed with such characters. He also expressed his hopefulness that more athletes from the State would be qualified for Paris Olympics 2024.