Goyal appeals business community to contribute substantially to bring India's economy to third position

AMN

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to the business community to contribute substantially to bring India’s economy to the third position in the world.

He was speaking while presenting the Adarsh Vyapari Uttam (आदर्श व्यापारी उत्तम) awards organized by the Pune Merchants Chamber on 25th Nov 2023, Saturday. 

Stating that India is moving on a very different path today, Mr Goyal said that various initiatives have been taken to strengthen the country’s economy during the last 10 years. He said that the government is successfully curbing the rising inflation in the country by reducing the fiscal deficit. Mr Goyal said that by reducing the interest rates, foreign investment has been promoted. The Minister hailed Pune as the city of scholars and said that the city has increased the glory of India at the international level. He said, Pune has still cultivated the tradition that we owe something to the society.

