Credit outreach programme will help women to become self-sufficient: FM Sitharaman

AMN

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the credit outreach programme will help women to become self-sufficient. At a programme organised by Canara and Indian Overseas Banks under the leadership of the State Banking Committee, Union Finance Minister disbursed more than 6,000 crores of Central aid for the development of the State’s infrastructure sectors at Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram.



She stated that the various Central schemes are being implemented to help the poor and women. The Union Minister also observed that corruption has been completely eradicated by bringing government schemes to the people through technology. The Union Finance Minister also flagged off SBI’s cash van and ATM van on the occasion. The Finance Minister handed over micro ATMs to five banking correspondents of Kerala Grameen Bank.



Addressing the function, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan said that when Central government projects reached the people directly, corruption was completely eliminated. In the evening, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in the ‘Emerging Bharat Growing Kerala Business Conclave’ on the economic development of the State. Union Minister of State V. Muralidharan, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan and others will also participate in the event.