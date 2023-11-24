इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 09:28:56      انڈین آواز

RBI adds 19 more entities, platforms and websites to Alert List of unauthorized forex trading platforms

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Reserve Bank of India has added 19 more entities, platforms and websites to the Alert List of unauthorized forex trading platforms. These include the mobile application named ‘Gate Trade’ and 18 other entities like Admiral Market, BlackBull, Forex4you, PU Prime and Real Gold Capital Ltd. Accordingly, the number of illegal entities has increased to 75.

RBI has said that these entities are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms – ETP for forex transactions.

RBI has urged citizens to remain vigilant and ascertain the legality of the entity by checking its credentials from the RBI’s website, wherein the apex bank regularly publishes the List of Authorised Persons and ETPs that are allowed to undertake forex transactions. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

بھارت نے اسرائیل-حماس تنازعہ میں شہریوں کی ہلاکت سے بچنے پر زور دیا

وزارتِ خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے ہمیشہ ہی انسانیت پر مبنی ق ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

@Powered By: Logicsart