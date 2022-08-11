Govt to remove fare cap on air tickets from August 31st

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has decided to remove the fare cap on air tickets from 31st of this month. The cap on airfares was imposed by the Civil Aviation Ministry in May, 2020.

In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, the decision has been taken after a careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel. He said, stabilisation has set in and the government is certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future.

In its order, Civil Aviation Ministry has said the airlines and operators will have to ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to and appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced.