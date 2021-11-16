Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2021 10:39:02      انڈین آواز

Govt to re-open Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday: Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

The government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday Nov 17, inforemd Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.

Shah said the decision reflects the Modi government’s immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district

“In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

“This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community,” Shah tweeted.

The home minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and he was confident that this move will further “boost the joy and happiness across the country”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

President Kovind gives away National Sports Awards-2021

Staff Reporter President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away the National Sports Awards-2021 and Adventure Awar ...

Neeraj Chopra leads star parade as President confers Awards on Sporting Heroes

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, led the star parade as President Ram Na ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz