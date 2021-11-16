India allows quarantine-free entry to vaccinated foreign travellers from 99 countries

Staff Reported

India has allowed the quarantine-free entry of fully vaccinated foreign travellers from 99 countries. Although travellers from the 99 countries have been exempted from mandatory quarantine, they will be required to follow certain norms that remain the same for all travellers.

The government only requires such travellers to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

Travellers from these countries have to submit a self-declaration of their fully vaccinated status on Air Suvidha portal, and also produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.

India shares an agreement with some of these nations on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates of nationally recognised or the WHO recognised vaccines.