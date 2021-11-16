Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2021 12:29:20      انڈین آواز

India allows quarantine-free entry to vaccinated foreign travellers from 99 countries

Published On: By

Staff Reported

India has allowed the quarantine-free entry of fully vaccinated foreign travellers from 99 countries. Although travellers from the 99 countries have been exempted from mandatory quarantine, they will be required to follow certain norms that remain the same for all travellers.

The government only requires such travellers to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

Travellers from these countries have to submit a self-declaration of their fully vaccinated status on Air Suvidha portal, and also produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.

India shares an agreement with some of these nations on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates of nationally recognised or the WHO recognised vaccines.

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

The Indian Awaaz