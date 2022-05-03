Govt to provide 50% subsidy to SC-ST, small and marginal, women and farmers of northeastern states to buy drones

AMN / WEB DESK

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is providing a 50 percent subsidy to SC-ST, small and marginal, women and farmers of northeastern states to buy drones. Mr Tomar said this while addressing the conference on Promoting Kisan Drones organized as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in New Delhi today. He said, for other farmers, financial assistance will be given up to 40 percent or a maximum of four lakh rupees to buy drones. The Minister said, the government is promoting the use of drones for the convenience of the farmers, reducing the cost and increasing the income.

Mr Tomar said, the government is promoting the use of Kisan Drone for crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of pesticides and nutrients. He said, modernization of the country’s agricultural sector is on the agenda of the Narendra Modi Government.