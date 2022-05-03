FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 May 2022 09:45:18      انڈین آواز

Govt to provide 50% subsidy to SC-ST, small and marginal, women and farmers of northeastern states to buy drones

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is providing a 50 percent subsidy to SC-ST, small and marginal, women and farmers of northeastern states to buy drones. Mr Tomar said this while addressing the conference on Promoting Kisan Drones organized as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in New Delhi today. He said, for other farmers, financial assistance will be given up to 40 percent or a maximum of four lakh rupees to buy drones. The Minister said, the government is promoting the use of drones for the convenience of the farmers, reducing the cost and increasing the income.

Mr Tomar said, the government is promoting the use of Kisan Drone for crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of pesticides and nutrients. He said, modernization of the country’s agricultural sector is on the agenda of the Narendra Modi Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart