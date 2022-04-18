Govt to organise Block Level Health Melas at more than 1 lakh Centres

WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry will organise Block Level Health Melas at more than one lakh Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres across the country from today. This is being organised in collaboration with all states, Union Territories and key ministries such as Women and Child Development, Information and Broadcasting, Panchayati Raj, Ayush and Education.

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Block Level Health Melas are part of week-long celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to create awareness about Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres and telemedicine and teleconsultations.