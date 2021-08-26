Govt to launch special incentive scheme to support 75 start-ups

AMN

Government will soon launch a Special Incentives scheme to support 75 Start-Ups in areas of Telemedicine, Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence to coincide with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The scheme will be launched by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, BIRAC, a Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Biotechnology. This was disclosed by Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, while interacting with the Board of Directors of BIRAC in New Delhi today.

BIRAC has been promoting and supporting new ventures under the Startup India and Make in India programmes in the areas of Biotechnology ecosystem growth. The BIRAC has lent funding support of over two thousand 128 crore rupees to more than one thousand 500 Startups, and Small and Medium-sized enterprises.