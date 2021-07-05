Govt to give more powers to tribal people in managing forest resources

Staff Reporter

Union Government has decided to give more powers to the tribal communities in managing the forest resources. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar will sign a Joint Communication in this regard, in New Delhi tomorrow.

The Joint Communication, pertains to effective implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, which is commonly known as Forest Rights Act. The Act recognizes and vests the forest rights and occupation in forest land in forest dwelling scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers, who have been residing in such forests for generations but whose rights could not be recorded.