Govt to E-auction 50 Lakh MT of wheat and 25 LMT of rice to enhance food availability

Staff reporter / New Delhi

The Union Government has decided to release 50 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat and 25 LMT of rice through E-auctions under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) or OMSS (D) scheme.

The reserve price of rice has been reduced by 200 rupees per quintal, with the effective price now being 2,900 rupees per quintal. Department of Food and Public Distribution said the move to offer wheat and rice through OMSS (D) aims to moderate market prices, control inflation, and enhance food availability. Stocks will be offloaded in phases as part of this strategic effort. The FCI’s phased release of wheat and rice through OMSS (D) also contributes to multi-fold goals, including cost reduction, stable supply in lean periods, and market price moderation.

