India’s overall exports in July estimated at $59.43 billion despite global headwinds

A R DAS / WEB DESK

India’s overall exports in July this year are estimated at 59.43 billion dollars, despite global headwinds. Commerce and Industry Ministry said that the overall trade deficit has improved by 45.22 percent during July this year to 8.35 billion dollars from 15.24 billion in July last year. Merchandise Trade Deficit also improved by 18.74 percent at 20.67 billion in July this year as compared to 25.44 billion in July last year.

Iron Ore exports registered a significant increase of 962.82 percent this July as compared to July last year, and an increase of 64.52 percent during April-July 2023 over April-July 2022.

Electronic Goods exports registered a growth of 13.09 percent in July over the corresponding period last year. Agricultural exports also registered robust growth. Fruits and Vegetables export increased by 18.94 percent, Oil Seeds by 32.83 percent, Oil Meals by 34.24 percent, and Rice by 5.38 percent in July this year over July last year.