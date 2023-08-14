इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2023 11:55:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India’s overall exports in July estimated at $59.43 billion despite global headwinds

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A R DAS / WEB DESK

India’s overall exports in July this year are estimated at 59.43 billion dollars, despite global headwinds. Commerce and Industry Ministry said that the overall trade deficit has improved by 45.22 percent during July this year to 8.35 billion dollars from 15.24 billion in July last year. Merchandise Trade Deficit also improved by 18.74 percent at 20.67 billion in July this year as compared to 25.44 billion in July last year.

Iron Ore exports registered a significant increase of 962.82 percent this July as compared to July last year, and an increase of 64.52 percent during April-July 2023 over April-July 2022.
Electronic Goods exports registered a growth of 13.09 percent in July over the corresponding period last year. Agricultural exports also registered robust growth. Fruits and Vegetables export increased by 18.94 percent, Oil Seeds by 32.83 percent, Oil Meals by 34.24 percent, and Rice by 5.38 percent in July this year over July last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

ڈیجیٹل پرسنل ڈیٹا پروٹیکشن ایکٹ ایک عالمی معیار کا قانون ہے: راجیو چندر شیکھر

ڈی پی ڈی پی کے معاون قانون  ڈیجیٹل انڈیا ایکٹ کے نام سے معروف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a world-class legislation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

DPDP’s companion legislation is known as the Digital India Act, which is set to replace the 22-year-old IT A ...

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

@Powered By: Logicsart