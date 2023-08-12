‘How to prepare for a better tomorrow for all’ is common thread in India’s G20 agenda: FM Sitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the common thread in India’s G20 agenda is ‘how to prepare for a better tomorrow for all’.

She was virtually addressing a seminar in Mumbai. The seminar was hosted by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Reserve Bank of India as part of the International Financial Architecture (IFA) and the Frameworks Working Group under India’s G-20 Presidency, in run-up to the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that in the last eight months of India’s presidency, India has ensured that geo-political differences do not supersede the core G20 mandate of international cooperation. She said that India has piloted a huge amount of work in various tracks in the last eight months.



The Finance Minister further said India has assumed its G20 presidency when the global economy is starting to witness increasing fragmentation and unravelling multilateralism. She said that the Indian presidency has ensured that a common ground is reached on all economic issues while maintaining a forward-looking agenda for the G20 in 2023. She added that the discussions have been centred around finding solutions for existing and forestalling emerging problems.

Speaking at the seminar, the Chief Economic Advisor, in the Ministry of Finance, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran highlighted the key emerging challenges in the global policy landscape and how Indian G-20 Presidency has worked towards steering the global economy towards a strong, sustainable and balanced inclusive growth.



In his closing remarks, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das said that policy makers across the world are grappling with multifarious and intertwined challenges in ensuring post-pandemic recovery. He said India’s G20 Presidency aims at enhancing global cooperation to face such common challenges.