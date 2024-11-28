The Indian Awaaz

Govt taking steps to boost domestic supply of Di-ammonium Phosphate fertilizer

Nov 28, 2024

Centre is taking all necessary steps to ensure an expeditious supply of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and resolve the local availability issues.

In a statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said it is coordinating with state governments, railways, and fertilizer companies to resolve the situation.

Despite global challenges, over 17 lakh tons of DAP were delivered to ports and distributed across states in October and November during the Rabi 2024-25 season. Additionally, nearly 6.5 lakh tons of domestic production were made available to states.

Thanks to the government’s efforts, a total of 34.81 lakh metric tons of DAP, along with more than 55 lakh metric tons of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Sulphur (NPKS) fertilizers, have been supplied for the current Rabi season.

However, the Ministry noted that geopolitical factors, such as reduced exports from major suppliers and the Red Sea crisis, have impacted DAP supplies. India relies on imported DAP to meet the demand of its states.

