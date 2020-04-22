Latest News

Govt sanctions Rs 15000 cr for ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response Package’

AMN / B MISHRA / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet today gave its post facto approval for significant investments to the tune of 15 thousand crore rupees for ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’.

Briefing media Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said that the funds sanctioned will be utilized in 3 Phases. Out of the total amount, seven thousand 774 crore rupees has been provisioned for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response and rest for medium-term support of one to four years to be provided under mission mode approach. In Phase- 1, the Health Ministry with the support of all the other line ministries has already undertaken several activities.

Three thousand crore rupees has been released under the Package to States for strengthening of existing health facilities as COVID Dedicated Hospitals, Dedicated COVID Health Center and Dedicated COVID Care Centers. Orders for procurement of 13 lakhs diagnostic kits have been placed to augment COVID 19 testing. All health workers have been covered with insurance under the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

The key objectives of the package include mounting emergency response to slow and limit COVID-19 in the country through the development of diagnostics and COV1D-dedicatcd treatment facilities, centralized procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs required for treatment of infected patients. It also focuses on strengthening and building resilient National and State health systems to support prevention and preparedness for future disease outbreaks.

It also include setting up of laboratories and bolster surveillance activities, bio-security preparedness, pandemic research and proactively engage communities and conduct risk communication activities. These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the overall umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

