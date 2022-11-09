FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2022 12:41:58      انڈین آواز

Govt revises guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Government has revised the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India.

Briefing media here today, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said, the new guidelines will ensure ease of compliance for permit holders of TV channels and promote ease of doing business by simplification of rules and procedures. He said, a new provision has been added in the new guidelines to encourage the channels to broadcast content related to public service and national interests including agriculture, women empowerment and education.

In the revised guidelines, the requirement for seeking permission for live telecasts of events has been done away with. Now the prior registration of events to be telecast live would be necessary. In a major decision to promote ease of doing business, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) entities can also seek permission for TV channels.

LLP and companies would be allowed to uplink foreign channels from Indian teleports which would create employment opportunities and make the country a teleport hub for other countries.

Specific timelines have been proposed for grant for permission. A news agency can get permission for a five years period as against one year at present. One composite set of Guidelines has replaced two separate Guidelines.

The Structure of the Guidelines has been systematized to avoid duplication and common parameters. The penalty clauses have been rationalized and separate nature of penalties have been proposed for different type of contraventions as against uniform penalty at present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; enter finals

AMN In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament by defeating New Zealan ...

India to host $2.4 mn prize money Women’s World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bed / New Delhi In another big boost to the sport in the country,  India will ...

Golf: Afshan Fatima sole first round leader at 14th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 9 November;: Afshan Fatima returned the day’s only under par score of 2 ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart