Govt releases over Rs 1 lakh 16 thousand crore to states as installments of tax devolution

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Government has released over one lakh sixteen thousand crore rupees to states as two installments of tax devolution. It is against the normal monthly devolution of nearly fifty nine thousand crore rupees. The top three devolution states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The Government transferred nearly twenty-one thousand crore rupees to Uttar Pradesh, Over eleven thousand crore rupees to Bihar. Madhya Pradesh received over nine thousand crore rupees.

The Finance Ministry stressed that this is in line with the commitment of the Union Government to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.