Govt raises onion buffer from 3 lakh MT to 5 lakh MT, onion to be sold at Rs 25 per kg from Aug 21

A R Das / NEW DELHI

In a bid to give relief to consumers, Government has raised the quantum of onion buffer to five lakh metric tonne this year, after achieving the initial procurement target of three lakh metric tonne.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation NAFED to procure one lakh tonne each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres.



Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, disposal of onions from the buffer has commenced, targeting major markets in States and UTs where retail prices are above the all-India average or significantly higher than the previous month. It said, as on date, about 1400 Metric Tonnes of onions from the buffer has been dispatched to the targeted markets and are being continuously released to augment the availability.



Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidized rate of 25 rupees per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from 21st August 2023. Retail sale of onion will be suitably enhanced in the coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms.



The Ministry said, the multipronged measures taken by the Government on onion like procurement for the buffer, targeted release of stocks, and imposition of export duty will benefit the farmers and consumers by assuring remunerative prices to the onion farmers while ensuring continuous availability to the consumers at affordable prices.