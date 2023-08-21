इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2023 02:30:04      انڈین آواز
Foreign Investors pump in over Rs 13,000 cr into Indian capital markets so far in Aug

AMN

Foreign Investors pumped in over 13,000 crore rupees into the Indian capital markets so far in August. According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) put in a net sum of 8,394 crore rupees in the Indian equities and 4,646 crore rupees in the debt market, taking the net investment in the Indian capital markets to 13,040 crore rupees during the August 1 and August 18 period. 

This has been the sixth consecutive month of positive net inflows. Before August, Indian equities witnessed a continuous net inflow from March to July. Moreover, FPIs invested over 40,000 crore rupee each in the last three months — May, June, and July. The net inflow was 46,618 crore rupees in July, 47,148 crore rupees in June, and 43,838 crore rupees in May.

