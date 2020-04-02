FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2020 06:53:09      انڈین آواز
Ad

Govt places orders for 1.5 crore PPEs Health workers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

We have placed orders for more than 1.5 crore PPEs and the supply has started. PPEs have also been sent to the States. Orders have also been placed for more than 1 crore N95 masks, says Lav Agarwal on reports of Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital doctors resigning over demand for personal protection equipment.

CRPF Doctor Tests Positive | A CRPF doctor, who is a Chief Medical Officer residing in officers mess in Saket, Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19. Staff and guests living in officers mess have been placed in quarantine. The officer has been sent to isolation ward. He is attached with ADG Medical, CRPF

Home Ministry has identified 9000 Tablighi Jamat workers and their contacts, and placed them in quarantine. Out of these 9000 people, 1306 are foreigners and the rest are Indians: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secy, Home Ministry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

J&K govt to release jail inmates in wake of Coronavirus

AMN Jammu and Kashmir government will release jail inmates in wake of Corona Virus. Following a spike in Co ...

First Coronavirus positive case reported in Arunachal

AMN In Arunachal Pradesh, the first case of COVID19 positive has been reported from Tezu in Lohit District. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!