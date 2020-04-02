Govt places orders for 1.5 crore PPEs Health workers

WEB DESK

We have placed orders for more than 1.5 crore PPEs and the supply has started. PPEs have also been sent to the States. Orders have also been placed for more than 1 crore N95 masks, says Lav Agarwal on reports of Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital doctors resigning over demand for personal protection equipment.

CRPF Doctor Tests Positive | A CRPF doctor, who is a Chief Medical Officer residing in officers mess in Saket, Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19. Staff and guests living in officers mess have been placed in quarantine. The officer has been sent to isolation ward. He is attached with ADG Medical, CRPF

Home Ministry has identified 9000 Tablighi Jamat workers and their contacts, and placed them in quarantine. Out of these 9000 people, 1306 are foreigners and the rest are Indians: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secy, Home Ministry.