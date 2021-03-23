Govt opens up Covid-19 vaccine for everyone above 45 from April 1

The main focus of the Guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of COVID-19, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about 5 months.

Union government has opened Covid19 vaccination for everyone aged above 45 starting 1st of April. Briefing media after Cabinet meeting in New Delhi today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requested all eligible people to immediately register and get vaccinated.

He said vaccination is the shield against COVID 19.

He also clarified that vaccines are available in enough number and there is no scarcity.

He said in the last 24 hours, more than 32 lakh vaccines were administered.