16 Mar 2024

Govt Notifies Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024

Published On: By

Government has notified the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024 to comprehensively improve the film certification process. Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the Rules have been comprehensively overhauled in order to improve and contemporize the entire process of certification of films for public exhibition. 

 The Indian film industry is one of the biggest and most globalised industries in the world producing more than three thousand films annually in more than 40 languages. These new rules aim to streamline and modernize the film certification process for the digital age, keeping pace with the emerging technologies and advancement in film sector.

The key aspects include reduction in time-lines for the processing of film certification and adopting complete digital processes for eliminating all transactional time. Movies and feature films will have accessibility features for certification to make it inclusive for differently-abled persons, as stipulated in the guidelines issued in this regard from time to time.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

