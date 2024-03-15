Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised for angioplasty in Kokilaben hospital

MUMBAI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has undergone an angioplasty procedure at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He was reportedly hospitalized early Friday morning. An official statement from the hospital or from the family has not yet been released.

Following news of his hospitalisation, Bachchan expressed his gratitude through a post on his official social media account. The message read, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever ..”. The actor also shared a video of himself and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, during their participation in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The video depicted them cheering as their team qualified for the finals.