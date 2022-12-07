Govt not to privatise Indian Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

file photo

Staff Reporter

Government today clarified that there was no proposal to privatise Indian Railways. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about it in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today. He also denied that the number of persons recruited through Railway Recruitment Board have declined in the recent years and the number of contractual employees is steadily increasing.

Replying to another query, the Minister clarified that there is no proposal under consideration for operation of regular passengers’ trains through public-private mode. About Bharat Gaurav trains, the Minister said, 15 service providers have registered on Bharat Gaurav Trains portal. Out of this, 4 service providers have been allotted rakes by the Indian Railways as per their demands.