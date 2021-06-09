Govt issues guidelines for development of e-Content for Children with disabilities

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Union Government has issued the guidelines for the development of e-Content for Children with disabilities. The guidelines state that e-Content for Children with disabilities should be developed based on four principles of robust, perceivable, operable and understandable. It also stressed that e-content must comply with accessibility standards. The Union Education Ministry has said that these guidelines will initiate the creation of high quality content for digital education to children with special needs.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education had constituted a Committee of experts for recommending guidelines for developing e-content for children with disabilities. The Committee has recommended that textbooks would be adapted into Accessible Digital Textbooks in a phased manner and the content should be provided in multiple formats.

An initiative PM e-VIDYA was launched in May last year with an aim to unify all efforts related to digital, online and on-air education. The programme emphasizes on development of special e-content for the Children with Disabilities.