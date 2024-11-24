The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt is committed to improve standard of life of farmers through cooperative sector: Amit Shah

Nov 24, 2024

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said Central government is committed to improve the standard of life of crores of farmers through cooperative sector. Addressing the 91st General Council Meeting of the National Cooperative Development Corporation in New Delhi on Saturday,

Mr Shah stated that government is committed to bringing a positive change in the lives of citizens of the country through the cooperative movement. He said Modi government is working to make the country self-reliant through cooperation and NCDC has an important role in this direction.

The Cooperation Minister lauded NCDC’s contributions to the cooperative movement, emphasizing its pivotal role in transforming the lives of millions of cooperatives. He said that the success of NCDC is reflected in its disbursement crossing 60 thousand crore rupees and its ability to positively impact the rural economy and the cooperative sector at large.

Mr Shah laid special emphasis on promoting Milk Cooperative Unions in the Northeastern States with the help of NDDB and NCDC. He added that National Cooperative Database has a critical role in integrating cooperative societies. He proposed a comprehensive five-year plan to boost financial capacity of sugar mills and increase funding to 25 thousand crore rupees.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt selects 28 projects under Tomato Grand Challenge to enhance value chain

Nov 23, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to have a 1000-gigawatt grid connected through length and breadth of country: Piyush Goyal

Nov 22, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt directs EPFO to ensure UAN activation for employees through Aadhaar-based OTP

Nov 21, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Yogi credits Modi for BJP’s 7-2 victory in UP by-polls; Akhilesh claims misuse of power

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan : 18 Killed, 30 Injured in Armed Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Priyanka wins Wayanad seat by huge margin, Congress retains Nanded too

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

JMM led I.N.D.I.A. bloc retains power in Jharkhand

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment