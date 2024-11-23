Govt selects 28 projects under Tomato Grand Challenge to enhance value chain

The Indian Awaaz

Nov 23, 2024
Government has selected 28 projects under the Tomato Grand Challenge to address critical issues across the tomato value chain. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs Nidhi Khare informed that the Tomato Grand Challenge was started last year and one thousand 376 ideas were received from students, faculty, industries and startups. She said, out of them 28 ideas have been selected and received fund and mentorship. Ms Khare added that the grand challenge was brought to address critical issues across the tomato value chain from pre-production to post-harvest and from processing to market intelligence.

