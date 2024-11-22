India to have a 1000-gigawatt grid connected through length and breadth of country: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that by 2030, the country will have a 1000-gigawatt grid connected through the length and breadth of the country. Addressing the UK-India Technology Futures Conference in New Delhi, the Minister said that India is the best place in the world to provide sustainable infrastructure to the digital world.

Mr Goyal added that India provides a huge potential to the United Kingdom for collaboration and investment in technology due to the advantages it has like trained manpower, robust legal system and an advanced technological ecosystem. Mr Goyal added that India and UK can collaborate on technology in the fields of Artificial Intelligence education, telemedicine, climate modelling, and precision agriculture among others.