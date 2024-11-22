The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt directs EPFO to ensure UAN activation for employees through Aadhaar-based OTP

Nov 21, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government has directed the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to ensure the activation of the Universal Account Number (UAN) for employees through Aadhaar-based OTP. The Labour and Employment Ministry has directed EPFO to work in a campaign mode with employers to ensure that the maximum number of employers and employees benefit from the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The Ministry said that in the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by the 30th of this month. The employers must then complete the process for all employees working with them.

In the second stage, UAN activation will include the state-of-the-art facility of biometric authentication through face-recognition technology. UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO’s comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund accounts, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real-time.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Price stability bedrock for sustained growth: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Nov 21, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Audit week celebrated in Principal Director Audit office at Chandigarh on foundation day of CAG

Nov 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

MoS for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, visits MSME Pavilion

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi urges PTI supporters to join anti-govt protest on Nov 24

22 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Air quality in Delhi-NCR recorded at ‘very poor’ category

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 6 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,700 Cr in Gaya

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 38 killed in attack on passenger vans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment