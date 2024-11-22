Govt directs EPFO to ensure UAN activation for employees through Aadhaar-based OTP

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government has directed the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to ensure the activation of the Universal Account Number (UAN) for employees through Aadhaar-based OTP. The Labour and Employment Ministry has directed EPFO to work in a campaign mode with employers to ensure that the maximum number of employers and employees benefit from the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The Ministry said that in the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by the 30th of this month. The employers must then complete the process for all employees working with them.

In the second stage, UAN activation will include the state-of-the-art facility of biometric authentication through face-recognition technology. UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO’s comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund accounts, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real-time.