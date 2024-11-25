The Indian Awaaz

India sees huge role for cooperatives in future growth: PM Modi

Nov 25, 2024
AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India sees a huge role for cooperatives in its future growth. Inaugurating the ICA Global Cooperative Conference at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Mr Modi said that cooperatives are the foundation of India’s culture, not just a model. He pointed out that cooperatives in India have evolved from an idea to a movement, from a movement to a revolution, and from a revolution to empowerment.

He added that India is following the mantra of prosperity through cooperation. On the occasion, Mr. Modi launched a commemorative stamp on the International Year of Cooperatives 2025. The Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Manoa Kamikamica, and Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the conference.

For the first time in the 130-year history of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the Global Cooperative Conference and General Assembly are being organized in India. The International Cooperative Alliance, founded in 1895, represents 30 lakh cooperative enterprises worldwide and has more than one billion cooperative members. The six-day conference at Bharat Mandapam will bring together cooperatives from around the globe for a series of events and discussions. Around three thousand foreign and Indian delegates are expected to attend the event. The conference will explore the role of cooperatives in creating a collective, peaceful, and prosperous future for all. The theme of the conference is Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All.

