Asian, European Markets Rally; Hang Seng, DAX Lead Gains

Apr 14, 2025

Major Asian stocks ended higher today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 2.4 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei gained over 1.1 per cent, Singapore’s Strait Times index added one per cent, South Korea’s Kospi Index rose over 0.9 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.76 per cent. Meanwhile, major European indices were also trading with gains. Germany’s DAX rose almost 2.4 per cent, and France’s CAC 40 was trading over 2.1 per cent up, while London’s FTSE 100 advanced over 1.7 per cent, when reports last came in.   

