BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s WPI inflation declines to 2.05% in March 2025

Apr 15, 2025

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased to 2.05 per cent in March 2025. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said this in the data released today. The WPI inflation was at 2.38 per cent in February this year.

The annual inflation rate for Primary Articles in the WPI declined to 0.76 per cent in March, down from 2.81 per cent in the previous month. The data showed that the annual rate of inflation based on the WPI food index decreased to 4.66 per cent during last month, from 5.94 per cent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the fuel and power category returned to positive territory at 0.2 per cent, against a deflation of 0.71 per cent in February. In the manufactured products category, inflation rose slightly to 3.07 per cent, up from 2.86 per cent in the previous month.

The ministry added that the positive rate of inflation in March 2025 is primarily due to an increase in the prices of manufactured food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and the manufacture of textiles. 

Wholesale Price Index, or WPI, measures the change in prices of goods sold and traded in bulk by wholesale businesses with other companies. Unlike the CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers, the WPI tracks factory gate prices and retail prices.

