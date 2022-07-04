FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2022 02:32:33      انڈین آواز

Govt invites suggestions from stakeholders for National Curriculum Framework

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has invited views of various stakeholders through an online public consultation survey for the formulation of National Curriculum Framework as part of implementation of National Education Policy 2020. Education Ministry said, this survey will be instrumental in collating very useful and crucial inputs for the formulation of National Curriculum Framework and also subsequently designing syllabus, textbooks, and other instructional materials. All stakeholders including students, teachers, principals, parents, educationists, NGOs, and public representatives are invited to participate in this survey being conducted in 23 languages.

The Ministry announced the National Education Policy in July 2020, which recommends quality improvement of the system of education through the development of a National Curriculum Framework. The process of the National Curriculum Framework has been started through the constitution of the District Consultation Committees, State Focus Groups, and State Steering Committee.

