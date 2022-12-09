FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt increases MBBS seats from 14,000 to 96,000, Minister informs Lok Sabha

The government is working with a holistic approach to strengthening the health sector and taking several steps to create better infrastructure and provide quality medical education in the country.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said Centre has increased the number of MBBS seats from 14 thousand in 2014 to 96 thousand while PG seats have been increased to 64 thousand.

On the lack of faculties in medical colleges, he said it is the responsibility of the state government and private sector to ensure adequate numbers of faculties and urged them to ensure it. He asserted that the Centre is committed to providing quality medical education in the country. Dr. Mandaviya said one should not run medical colleges if they do not have proper faculty and infrastructure and the government is taking strict action in this direction.

