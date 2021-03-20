Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2021 10:44:41      انڈین آواز

Govt increases lower fare band for flights by 5 % on ATF price hike

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions and imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. He said, due to this, Ministry has decided to retain the permissible limit to 80 per cent of schedule.

In a tweet, Mr Puri said, there has been a continuous rise in price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) so Ministry has decided to increase the lower fare band by 5 per cent keeping the upper fare band unchanged. He said, Ministry may open the sector for 100 per cent operations when daily passenger traffic crosses 3.5 lakhs on 3 occasions in a month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis: Sharath and Manika enter mixed doubles final at Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL of Team Chennai Lions during the Second Semi Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Le ...

Udayan Mane wins Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / Gurugram Pune’s Udayan Mane, carded 3-under 69 last round and with a total of 14-unde ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz