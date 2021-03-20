Govt increases lower fare band for flights by 5 % on ATF price hike

AMN / NEW DELHI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions and imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. He said, due to this, Ministry has decided to retain the permissible limit to 80 per cent of schedule.

In a tweet, Mr Puri said, there has been a continuous rise in price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) so Ministry has decided to increase the lower fare band by 5 per cent keeping the upper fare band unchanged. He said, Ministry may open the sector for 100 per cent operations when daily passenger traffic crosses 3.5 lakhs on 3 occasions in a month.