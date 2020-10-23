Govt imposes stock limit to check rise in onion prices

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies
Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Government today took some steps to moderate prices and availability of onion in the country.

Briefing media, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leela Nandan said, the stock limit has been imposed on the onions with effect from today which is 25 Metric Tonnes for Whole Sellers and 2 Metric Tonnes for Retailers for a period up to 31st December 2020.

She said, in order to moderate the price rise, the government took a pre-emptive step by announcing a ban on onion export on 14th of last month so as to ensure availability to domestic consumers at reasonable rates, before the expected arrival of Kharif onion.

The Secretary said, the retail price rise has moderated to some extent, but recent reports of heavy rainfall in the onion growing districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have created concerns about damage to Kharif crop.

She said, the developments on the weather front have contributed to the sharp increase in onion prices.

Ms Nandan said, to tide over the present situation, the government has stepped up disposal of onions through the built up buffer stock of one Lakh Metric Tonne from the Rabi onion-2020 .

The release of onion from the buffer stock is being carried out swiftly but in a calibrated manner from the second half of September to major Mandis as well as to retail suppliers such as Safal, Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF, TANHODA and TANFED of Tamil Nadu and NAFED outlets in major cities and also through State Governments.

Presently Government of Assam and Government of Kerala are being supplied from the retail disposal mechanism. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep have also placed their requisition for onions, which are being dispatched.

Onions are also being disposed off through Open Market Sales and it will be stepped up further to bring down the price rise.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey informed that an estimated Kharif Crop of 37 Lakh Metric Tonne is also likely to start arriving in the Mandis that will add to the availability of Onions.

Ms Nandan said, to additionally ensure availability of onions in the Mandis, the government has taken steps to facilitate import of onion and on 21st October, the government has relaxed the conditions for fumigation and additional declaration on Phytosanitary Certificate for import upto 15th December 2020.

She said, the Indian High Commissions in the relevant countries are already contacting the traders for ensuring greater imports of onions to the country.

Such consignments of imported onions, which arrive on Indian ports, through land or sea, without fumigation and endorsement to that effect on the Phytosanitary Certificate, would be fumigated in India by the importer through an accredited treatment provider.

Such consignments after fumigation would be released with no additional inspection fee and an undertaking will be obtained from the importers that the onion will be use only for consumption and not for propagation.

Such consignments of onions for consumption will not be subjected to four times additional inspection fee on account of non compliance of conditions of import under the Plant Quarantine order.

Government has also decided that MMTC will start import of red onions to meet the demand supply gap.

Ms Nandan said, the action under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980 would be taken to prevent any hoarding, black marketing of Onions by unscrupulous elements.

